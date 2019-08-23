New beer garden opens in Leeds brewing heritage heartland

For many drinkers in Leeds it could represent the ultimate beer garden.

Bosses at The Tetley have opened a new summer terrace offering drinkers to enjoy a pint surrounded by hundreds of years of brewing heritage.

The Tetley is a pioneering centre for contemporary art located in the stunning art deco headquarters of the former Tetley Brewery.

The terrace - which has a fresh new look with new furniture, decorations and Tetley’s pub essentials - is the perfect place to enjoy the warmer evenings with a cold pint, whilst watching the sun set over the Brewery Green.

Helen Watson, director of The Tetley said: "We are thrilled that Tetley's beer have generously supported the improvements to our summer terrace making it the place to be in Leeds. We welcome you to join us this summer for one of our social events and to enjoy hearty food and drink."

The terrace is open every day, all year round, the same hours as The Tetley: Monday & Tuesday 9am-8pm; Wednesday to Friday 9am–11pm; Saturday 10am–11pm; Sunday 10am–8pm

Kitchen open from 10am until two hours before close.

