National Twins Day: 40 pictures of Leeds twins celebrating love for their siblings

National Twins Day is celebrated every year during the first weekend in August

In the UK one in every 65 pregnancies results in a multiple birth – that includes twins, triplets and even larger groups of siblings.

To celebrate the twins we have here in Leeds we asked our readers to share their photos of pairs of twins who were born or live in the city.

We were flooded with hundreds of responses and have collected the very best photos together in this article – click through to see many pairs of twins from Leeds.

1 . Sash Sash Sash Sash said: "My two Yorkshire White roses my identical twin daughters, Charlotte & Bronwyn." Photo: Sash Sash Photo Sales

2 . Keith Johnstone Keith Johnstone said: "We could have some fun on race days! No better running buddy than a twin running buddy." Photo: Keith Johnstone Photo Sales

3 . Danny Grimes Danny Grimes said: "My two beautiful son's Ronnie and Reggie from Leeds." Photo: Danny Grimes Photo Sales

4 . Leanne Wilton Leanne Wilton said: "My 32 weekers! Who are 6!" Photo: Leanne Wilton Photo Sales

