National Twins Day: 40 pictures of Leeds twins celebrating love for their siblings
National Twins Day is celebrated every year during the first weekend in August
In the UK one in every 65 pregnancies results in a multiple birth – that includes twins, triplets and even larger groups of siblings.
To celebrate the twins we have here in Leeds we asked our readers to share their photos of pairs of twins who were born or live in the city.
We were flooded with hundreds of responses and have collected the very best photos together in this article – click through to see many pairs of twins from Leeds.
