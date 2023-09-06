National Television Awards: Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow 'still a winner' say fans after missing out on award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Feelings were running high among Yorkshire Evening Post readers, with hundreds venting that the former rugby league star deserved the prize for the best authored documentary.
His film, 'Rob Burrow: Living with MND', had been shortlisted for the award alongside programmes about the campaigner Deborah James, musician Matt Willis and singer Lewis Capaldi.
During the ceremony presented live from London's O2, Capaldi's film took home the award. People were quick to congratulate the film that explores the musician’s Tourette’s diagnosis, but many were still frustrated that Leeds hero Rob missed out on the top spot.
They included Richard Lloyd, who said: "Rob should definitely have won. I think his story is absolutely incredible. Him and his wife are the true winners."
Doris Anne Jackson said: "He is respected and loved by so many - that beats an award any day. God bless you, Rob."
Terry Smith said: "All the competitors were winners tonight. The winner just comes first, but really they have all come joint first."
Dave Dunstan said: "He is still a winner in my eyes."
Others were quick to agree, including viewers Bev Walker, Elaine Horn and Laurie Fyer.
Bev Hurrell said: "He will always be a winner for me. The whole family are true role models."
Sean Marshall said: "It's a tough one because all of the programmes were worthy of the award. Yes, I wanted Rob and his family to win, but it is what it is. He is still a remarkable man and they are a remarkable family."
The film for which the Burrow family were nominated saw Rob and his wife Lindsey allow cameras into their Pontefract home to show the realities of life with MND, which Rob was diagnosed with in 2019.
Despite missing out on the prize, Rob has still raised a huge amount of awareness about the disease. The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon earlier this year raised more than £4m, which will go towards building a state-of-the-art MND centre in the city.