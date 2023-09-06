Viewers in Leeds were united in their disappointment as Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow narrowly missed out on a National Television Award at a glitzy ceremony last night (September 5).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feelings were running high among Yorkshire Evening Post readers, with hundreds venting that the former rugby league star deserved the prize for the best authored documentary.

His film, 'Rob Burrow: Living with MND', had been shortlisted for the award alongside programmes about the campaigner Deborah James, musician Matt Willis and singer Lewis Capaldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the ceremony presented live from London's O2, Capaldi's film took home the award. People were quick to congratulate the film that explores the musician’s Tourette’s diagnosis, but many were still frustrated that Leeds hero Rob missed out on the top spot.

Viewers in Leeds were disappointed after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and his family including wife Lindsey and kids Macy and Maya missed out on a National Television Award for their film 'Rob Burrow: Living with MND' at the National Television Awards on September 5. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire.

They included Richard Lloyd, who said: "Rob should definitely have won. I think his story is absolutely incredible. Him and his wife are the true winners."

Doris Anne Jackson said: "He is respected and loved by so many - that beats an award any day. God bless you, Rob."

Terry Smith said: "All the competitors were winners tonight. The winner just comes first, but really they have all come joint first."

Dave Dunstan said: "He is still a winner in my eyes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others were quick to agree, including viewers Bev Walker, Elaine Horn and Laurie Fyer.

Bev Hurrell said: "He will always be a winner for me. The whole family are true role models."

Sean Marshall said: "It's a tough one because all of the programmes were worthy of the award. Yes, I wanted Rob and his family to win, but it is what it is. He is still a remarkable man and they are a remarkable family."

The film for which the Burrow family were nominated saw Rob and his wife Lindsey allow cameras into their Pontefract home to show the realities of life with MND, which Rob was diagnosed with in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad