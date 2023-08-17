A BBC documentary following the day-to-day life of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE living with MND has been shortlisted for the National Television Awards.

Rob Burrow: Living with MND premiered on BBC2 in October last year and follows the rugby league star’s life as he battles Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and the impact the disease has on his family and friends.

In the documentary, viewers get to see the realities of home life for the former scrum-half, his wife Lindsey and their children, and the support Lindsey provides to Rob as his carer.

Rob Burrow: Living with MND has been shortlisted in the category Authorised Documentary at the 2023 National Television Awards. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)

This is the second time a documentary featuring Burrow is shortlisted for the prestigious award, after his previous documentary Rob Burrow: My Year with MND made the shortlist back in 2021.

Tanya Curry, Chief Executive of the MND Association said about the documentary being shortlisted: “It takes incredible bravery to open your front door and let television cameras into your home during a vulnerable time in your life.

“We are immensely grateful to Rob and his family for helping create this moving documentary to raise awareness of MND.

“We can’t think of anyone more deserving of a National Television Award than Rob, and we wish the Burrow family the best of luck at the upcoming ceremony.”

Rob Burrow’s former club Leeds Rhinos has also shown support, urging all its fans to support the documentary by voting.

In a statement, the club said: “Rob's documentary Living with MND has been nominated in the documentary section and is up against some tough competition.

Rob Burrow and his wife, Lindsey.

“Rob is travelling down to the awards with his family and it would be incredible to see them win the award plus it puts Rob's fight against MND back on the national stage.”

Other documentaries shortlisted in this year’s Authored Documentary category include Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

To vote for Rob Burrow: Living with MND, visit the National Television Awards website.

You can watch the documentary on demand on BBC iPlayer.