National Tattoo Day 2023: 40 photos of the best tattoos inked on people in Leeds
On National Tattoo Day we’re celebrating some of the best body art in Leeds from dogs to deer and everything in between
We asked our readers to help us celebrate National Tattoo Day (July 17) and submit photos of their favourite ink.
People shared their tattoos that honour lost loved ones, children and pets as well as tattoos of their favourite films and TV shows.
We got so many brilliant photos but we have put together some of our favourites in this article – click through to see some amazing artwork.
Page 1 of 10