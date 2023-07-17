Leeds news you can trust since 1890
National Tattoo Day 2023: 40 photos of the best tattoos inked on people in Leeds

On National Tattoo Day we’re celebrating some of the best body art in Leeds from dogs to deer and everything in between
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

We asked our readers to help us celebrate National Tattoo Day (July 17) and submit photos of their favourite ink.

People shared their tattoos that honour lost loved ones, children and pets as well as tattoos of their favourite films and TV shows.

We got so many brilliant photos but we have put together some of our favourites in this article – click through to see some amazing artwork.

Elliot Davies said: "Our late pooch Ben done by the incredibly talented Sam Nancy at Tower of Hearts Tattoo."

1. Elliot Davies

Elliot Davies said: "Our late pooch Ben done by the incredibly talented Sam Nancy at Tower of Hearts Tattoo." Photo: Elliot Davies

Mike FP said: "Done by Jim Edwards at No Love Lost in Huddersfield."

2. Mike FP

Mike FP said: "Done by Jim Edwards at No Love Lost in Huddersfield." Photo: Mike FP

Tara Elizabeth McHale said: "My tree of life to represent life, changes, ever-growing. Also a tribute to my breastfeeding and breast cancer journey."

3. Tara Elizabeth McHale

Tara Elizabeth McHale said: "My tree of life to represent life, changes, ever-growing. Also a tribute to my breastfeeding and breast cancer journey." Photo: Tara Elizabeth McHale

Louise Demaine said: "Here’s a few of my faves. Most of mine mean something is some way. All done by various artists at Skinz Tattoo Company Mine and my husband got his and hers (we love Stags!)."

4. Louise Demaine

Louise Demaine said: "Here’s a few of my faves. Most of mine mean something is some way. All done by various artists at Skinz Tattoo Company Mine and my husband got his and hers (we love Stags!)." Photo: Louise Demaine

