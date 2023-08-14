Leeds news you can trust since 1890
National Son and Daughter Day: Leeds parents celebrate their wonderful children

Proud parents from Leeds tell us why their children are 'perfect' and their 'whole world'.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

National Son and Daughter Day was celebrated on August 11, it is a day dedicated to all the super sons and delightful daughters in the world.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children and to tell us why they are the very best kids.

All parents think their kids are perfect and our readers are no exception – they told us that their children are smart, kind and full of love for their parents.

Click through this article to read their heart warming comments and see their photos.

Leanne Henry said: "Big is 10, small is 22 months and they're the best because although there's quite an age gap between them, they're as thick as thieves and honestly the most well behaved children I've encountered. And I get to call them mine."

Daniellee Edgar said: "When I get home from work she spots me, comes running and shouts mummy!"

Paula Odgers said: "Our little miracle. The reason mine and his dad's heart beats every day."

James Sanderson-Blackburn said: "My two beautiful boys."

