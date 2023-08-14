National Son and Daughter Day: Leeds parents celebrate their wonderful children
Proud parents from Leeds tell us why their children are 'perfect' and their 'whole world'.
National Son and Daughter Day was celebrated on August 11, it is a day dedicated to all the super sons and delightful daughters in the world.
We asked our readers to share photos of their children and to tell us why they are the very best kids.
All parents think their kids are perfect and our readers are no exception – they told us that their children are smart, kind and full of love for their parents.
Click through this article to read their heart warming comments and see their photos.
