National Coal Mining Museum strike extended into new year as managers 'fail to make acceptable pay offer', says UNISON

A long-running strike by workers at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield has been extended until the end of January 2026, UNISON has announced today.

The strike began on August 20 and is now scheduled to run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 in a dispute over pay.

UNISON says the museum has failed to put forward an acceptable wage-rise to resolve the dispute.

The workers feel they have no option but to extend the strike due to the museum management’s ongoing refusal to improve what's on the table and backtracking on earlier promises, the union said.

Employees rejected the latest offer last week as, they say, the new terms would leave many staff worse off than a previous version that had already been turned down.

UNISON says the extension of the strike is down to the museum’s ‘unwillingness to pay workers what they deserve’.

The say management has been ‘pumping thousands of pounds’ into alternative visitor attractions such as a land train and half-term activities, rather than resolving the dispute.

It also says the museum has also recently employed contractors to carry out repairs to the playground, work that striking staff would normally carry out for no extra money whilst on shift.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “Workers are deeply disappointed with the museum management’s unwillingness to pay them fairly.

“Nobody wants to be standing on a picket line in the depths of winter, but they feel they've no other option.

“Staff feel undervalued and demoralised. They'd much rather be doing what they love, and that's keeping the history of coal mining alive by capturing the imaginations of the public through their storytelling and real-life experiences.

“The museum can avoid this disruption by getting back round the table and actually putting forward an improved pay offer. Not one that leaves some workers worse off.”

A statement from the museum said: “The charity has compromised and offered a settlement which would give the craftspeople within the mining team exactly the uplift which Unison have demanded and supports the vision of a staffing structure comparable with other organisations, which Unison have quoted as desirable.

"We are disappointed therefore that our offer has been rejected and that industrial action has been extended until January 28..

"Throughout this process, the museum has remained open to negotiation and has made multiple offers, none of which have been accepted.

"Unfortunately, the union has maintained firm red lines and issued demands, making meaningful compromise and progress impossible."

It went on to say: “Claims about spending on external contractors during industrial action are inaccurate and inflated.

"Unfortunately, security has been necessary to support visitors, staff, and volunteers. Recent playground upgrades required specialist construction skills not available internally.

"We remain fully open to constructive dialogue with Unison and urge them to negotiate rather than issue demands.”