Mystery Yorkshire resident could be sat on £1milllion lottery fortune but has one day left to claim

Doncaster currently hosts one millionaire who has not yet claimed their prize.

The Euromillions draw took place on January 21 this year.

According to the lottery website, the winning code was JVSM 59505

However, six months have now passed and if the millionaire maker prize is not claimed before July 20, the £1million will be distributed as part of National Lottery Funding.

Since 1994, the National Lottery has sponsored £2,836,354,359-worth of projects in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Leeds absorbed most of these funds (£549,494,170) according to research by Solitaired.