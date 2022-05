Music fans go wild as N-Dubz reunion announced with huge Leeds First Direct Arena show

The trio - who last released music over ten years ago - will come together to play Leeds First Direct Arena on November 11, 2022.

They are also set to release a new single in the coming days.

Thousands of fans from Leeds took to share the news on social media and tag their friends.