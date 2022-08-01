Throughout the two months, Asad Arif - Customer Relations Manger - told the YEP any child aged 16 or under can come to their Chadwick Street restaurant to collect a Biryani and Mango Lassi to take away.

"Our normal portion size is usually good enough for two people or to cover two meals", Asad said.

"We will do this every Wednesday in August and September."

Mumtaz Leeds pledges to feed children for free every Wednesday in August and September

Asad said staff had witnessed first hand the cost of living crisis.

"It really hurts to hear that some parents, children and families are skipping meals to keep up with rising costs and debts.

"Within the hospitality industry we are facing our own rising costs, debts and other issues but we will still do our small part to help.

"We wish we could do more but given our own struggles we can only try to fill some part of the gap.

"We are open Tuesday to Sunday 4pm to 11pm but request that any child that wishes to collect comes on Wednesday between 4pm to 6pm.

"Again, we will provide this assistance through the months of August and September."

It is not the first time Mumtaz Leeds has offered to help Leeds residents.

In December, Mumtaz offered to give out free meals for people to enjoy as Christmas Dinner.

On the day, the first 500 portions were taken by 2pm.

So staff worked as fast as possible to make 500 more.

When they were gone, they continued cooking and gave away 1,200 meals.

Asad spoke to the YEP on Christmas day: "I’m pleased I can help.

"We had people coming from all backgrounds and even a lovely man that came for his disabled father who always remembers Mumtaz days from when he was young.

"He was told to come and collect a meal specifically from Bradford!"

Leeds residents took to social media to praise the initiative of the restaurant during their December goodwill gesture.