Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford praises 'best ever' tacos from popular Headingley eatery during Leeds show

The lead singer of Mumford & Sons praised tacos from a popular Headingley eatery during an acoustic performance in Leeds on Friday night.

By Daniel Sheridan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 9:36am

Marcus Mumford performed at the Brudenell Social Club to a sold out crowd on the latest date of his current solo tour.

His performance went down a treat with eager fans who hung on his every word during the intimate show.

However, a huge cheer roared around the Headingley venue as Marcus proclaimed Lupe's Cantina Mexicana as the ‘best’ after visiting for food earlier in the day.

The small eatery is a “low-key joint serving traditional Mexican plates with cocktails & beer in a basic, art-filled space”.

It is very popular with Headingley students and residents and Marcus’ praise was met with excitement.

Mumford & Sons is a British folk rock band formed in London in 2007.

The band currently consists of Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Ben Lovett – with Marcus on his solo tour at the moment.

Mumford & Sons playing First Direct Arena, Leeds, on their Delta tour. Picture: Anthony Longstaff
Lupe's Cantina Mexicana
HeadingleyLeeds