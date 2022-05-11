Mum given terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020 defies doctors to see birth of first great-grandchild and reach 60

Jacqui Amor was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in August 2020 following a sudden fall down the stairs.

For her family including daughter Lisa Davison, 37, the news was shattering.

However, 21 months on, Jacqui has defied her diagnosis to celebrate her 60th birthday on Wednesday. - including a huge party at her home on Sunday.

Jacqui spent 15 days in hospital before being moved into a care home and was "incredibly confused" by the diagnosis.

She was placed on steroids to stop the tumours growing but no other treatment could be given due to the nature of the cancer.

Jacqui was given 12 months to live and her family began arranging her end of life care.

Despite being in pain, she is taking morphine and fighting against her diagnosis.

Her daughter Lisa told the YEP she was very proud of her "inspirational" mum.

She is now set to run at Race for Life to raise vital funds.

"She was given less than 12 months to live", Lisa said.

"But it’s been 21 months and still here.

"She celebrated her 60th birthday today, we had a party for her on Sunday.

"Through lockdown it was hard as we weren’t allowed to see her.

"But she is now smiling and happy and making the most of what time she has."

Jacqui has lived to see Lisa's wedding - which was brought forward due to her diagnosis - and the birth of her first great grandson.

She is now under the care of Copperfields Complex Care Home in East End Park, Lisa said.

She added: "Mum was diagnosed through the first lockdown and we couldn’t see her or comfort her and her mental health hit rock bottom.

"She was given less than 12 months to live, and even though she’s deteriorating, she’s still here 21 months later with a smile on her face every single day, making the most of what time she does have left.

"She saw us get married, met her first great grandchild and has now seen her 60th.

"Everything she wanted to stay for, she has.