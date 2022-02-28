Mohammed Farouk Butt, the founder of the Hamara centre in Beeston, died at his home on February 17.

He leaves behind his wife and four children, as well as a legacy of work providing support for the Asian community in Leeds.

Farouk, who moved to Holbeck from Pakistan when he was a young child, was a builder by trade before he set up the South Leeds Elderly Group around 30 years ago.

Initially a small office with three staff members, the centre provided support for elderly people in the Asian community, such as filling out forms for those who could not speak, read or write English.

As demand for the group's services grew, Farouk received £1.2million to build a large centre for the whole community.

The Hamara Healthy Living Centre, which currently employs 35 people, hosts a wide range of activities, provides support for youth projects and tackles unemployment and health inequality.

Tributes have poured in for the "South Leeds hero"

Hunslet and Riverside councillor Mohammed Iqbal, the deputy chairman of the Hamara centre, said: "He was an unsung hero, a gentle giant who devoted his whole life to the service of his community and he achieved so much.

"Over the years hundreds of youngsters have volunteered for the Hamara centre and it shaped their future to being successful professionals.

"Thousands of people have had help from the Hamara centre.

"He was never interested in personal gain or fame. He will be remembered forever and his legacy and vision will continue.

The director of the Hamara centre, Shanaz Gul, said Farouk's death is a huge loss to the community

"South Leeds has lost its hero."

The director of the Hamara centre, Shanaz Gul, added: "He was a true community leader through and through, a huge loss for the community, Hamara and all who knew him.

"My deepest sympathies go out to his family and wife whom he loved dearly and spoke so fondly about on a regular basis.

"I was blessed to work so closely with him over the last few years and have experienced his passion, determination and love for his community first-hand, his dedication is unheard of.

"He strived to see the South Asian community flourish and as the lead of Hamara and behalf of the whole Hamara team, with confidence I say, we shall work relentlessly to bring his vision to fruition."

Four years ago, the Hamara Centre acquired the lease of the Cockburn Sports Hall.

Farouk had big plans to demolish the old hall and build a new £2million state-of-the-art sports centre with training rooms.

Planning approval for the new centre was approved the day after his death.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said: "We were all saddened to hear that Mohammed Farouk Butt had passed away.

"I knew him for over 20 years, first through his work with the South Leeds Elderly and Community Group and more recently the Hamara Centre.

"He was a kind and gentle man who always thought about others.

"He devoted his whole life to the service of our community in Beeston and he achieved so much. That is why he will be so greatly missed.

"All our thoughts are with his family and many friends."