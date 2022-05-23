Moving tributes paid to 'bike mad' Leeds cyclist who died in East Street crash with e-bike

Moving tributes have been paid to a "bike mad" Leeds cyclist who died following a crash with an electric-powered bike.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 1:36 pm

Vincent Cullinane, 51, was riding a pedal cycle when it crashed with the e-bike at about 4.45pm on April 21.

He suffered serious injuries from which he never recovered and he died on Tuesday May 10.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the crash on East Street, near Leeds city centre, as well as tributes posted on a bicycle wheel.

Vincent Cullinane, 51, died following a crash on East Street (Photo right: WYP)

"RIP Vin you was bike mad," one tribute read.

"Rest easy brother."

Another read: "A true friend always making you laugh. Can't believe we have lost you already. You will never be forgotten."

"Rest in peace Vin," another tribute added.

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of the crash

"You will be truly missed. You are and will always be in my heart."

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team via 101, quoting log 1386 of April 21 or online via the LiveChat.

