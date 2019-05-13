Moulin Rouge to host audition in Leeds for new dancers

The most famous cabaret in the world is holding an audition in Leeds this weekend.

The artistic team will travel to the city hunting for new talents to perform on the stage of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret, which has been illuminating Paris since 1889 and will celebrate its 130th anniversary on October 6.

The Moulin Rouge.

Sunday's audition will take place under the expert eye of Janet Pharaoh, artistic director of the Moulin Rouge, herself a native from Leeds. She will be assisted by Erik Sorensen, Moulin Rouge resident choreographer.

READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

The audition will be based on special requirements: strong classical dance training as well as criteria specific to the Moulin Rouge: minimum size - 5'9'' for girls and 6'1'' for boys, well-balanced figure but also and mainly the personality, the charisma and the capacity to assimilate choreographies with class and distinction! And for the boys, a well-proportioned muscled body.

The Moulin Rouge will welcome successful artists into the current show Féerie, expanding its troupe of dancers. The lucky dancers will travel to Paris for a month of rehearsals and will join the team of 80 artists, from 14 different nationalities.

Féerie boasts 1,000 costumes of feathers, rhinestones and sequins, sumptuous settings in shimmering colours, a 60 tonne-water aquarium and the famous French Cancan. Every year it plays to 600,000 spectators from all around the world.

The audition is being held at Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peter's Buildings, St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH, on Sunday, May 19, at 2pm.

For more details and pre-registration CLICK HERE

