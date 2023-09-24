Nearly 300 homes set to be built as part of a supersize east Leeds development have been approved by city councillors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailed applications by developers Taylor Wimpey and Cullen Land to build 293 properties in the middle quadrant of the East Leeds Extension (ELE) were given the green light this week.

Known as Morwick Springs, these homes will form a small fraction of the overall ELE, which is being built across hundreds of acres of land along and around the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

200 of the homes will be three and four-bed family homes, with 83 two-beds and the remaining ten one-bed properties.

An artist's impression showing what part of the new estate might look like, once finished. Picture courtesy of Leeds City Council/YouTube.

Members of the council’s north and east plans panel voted in favour of the plans unanimously after a brief discussion on Thursday.

Responding to the decision, a spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We’re really pleased that councillors have approved our plans for Morwick Springs, which will be our first phase of new homes at East Leeds.

“This is a hugely significant development for the city which will bring our new range of modern, energy-efficient homes to the local market, as well large areas of green space, wildlife habitats and new community facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the LDRS revealed how Taylor Wimpey had agreed to use swift-friendly bricks in their homes on the ELE development, after a successful campaign by a local artist.