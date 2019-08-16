MoRunning heads to Roundhay Park

Have your say

A national running event series is set to arrive in Leeds this November.

MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs, and will take place at Roundhay Park on Sunday, November 24.

Welcoming runners of all ages and abilities, MoRunning offers participants the chance to take part in a fun-filled race experience with added entertainment.

David Krangel at MoRunning, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Leeds.

“The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event.

“Finishers will be rewarded with our iconic moustache medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

Visit https://www.mo-running.com/locations to sign up.