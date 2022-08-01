Morrisons worker dies following 'industrial accident' at Wakefield warehouse

A Morrisons worker has died following a fatal industrial accident at a warehouse in Wakefield.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:01 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:01 pm

Emergency services were called to the industrial accident this morning.

Police confirmed they were contacted by the ambulance service at 10.20am this morning who were attending an incident at the warehouse on Kenmore Road.

A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances. The Coroner’s Office has been informed.

The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with Health and Safety Executive.

