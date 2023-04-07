Morning Star Sandwich Bar on Armley Ridge Road in Armley has been put up for sale with an asking price of £29,950. It states on the sale page that the business makes an annual turnover of £119,600.

The shop’s owner, George Mitchell, said that he has put the business up for sale due to health problems caused by his diabetes. Mr Mitchell, who opened the shop two years ago, said: “I’m sad to leave in one sense but it’s been very hard work running a sandwich shop. You’ve got to be one hundred per cent.

"It’s a good little sandwich shop in a good area. I will be relieved to sell it to focus on my health.”

Morning Star Sandwich Shop in Armley has been put up for sale with an asking price of £29.950

He said that the shop attracts “quite a big” amount of trade, adding: “You never know from one week to the next who’s going to walk through the door. We don’t use Deliveroo or JustEat so it’s all word of mouth.”

The shop currently sells hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, jacket potatoes and breakfasts, with Mr Mitchell adding: “If we’ve got the ingredients then we will make it.”

The ‘for sale’ advert for the Morning Star Sandwich Bar reads: “Busy location with lots of passing traffic and surrounded by a densely populated community. Within a parade of shops with lots of free parking and outside forecourt seating for customers.

"The rent is very reasonable at just £133 per week and the premises are surprisingly spacious and in exceptionally good condition. It is only on health grounds that the owner has decided to sell.