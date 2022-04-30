Morley couple 'overwhelmed' by support ahead of bike ride which has raised over £16,000 for charity honouring late son

Archie Vaughan died in November 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and a charity which plans to give children with cancer and their families a free caravan holiday has since been set up by his parents, Craig and Hayley.

They have purchased 'Archie's Caravan' in Reighton Sands Holiday Park in Filey and to raise funds for it, a bike ride was arranged for Saturday 30 April. Archie's parents will be joined by over 30 family members and friends for the journey from Morley to Reighton Sands ahead of the opening ceremony for the caravan.

The couple will be cycling from Morley to Filey to raise funds for 'Archie's Caravan'. Credit: Steve Riding

They initially set a fundraising target of £7,500 but it has already been surpassed and the amount donated has gone beyond the £16,000 mark.

"It's been absolutely amazing, we're overwhelmed to be fair with all the support we've had from day one since Archie got diagnosed," Craig said, "We're really lucky to have such great friends and family, and the wider community, Morley as well, who have helped and donated so much when we were only really targeting £7,500.

"To get to this amount at this stage, it's unbelievable to be honest, It's keeping going as well so the more we can raise, the more we can give to families and obviously offer them extras while they're in the caravan as well."

£7,500 covers site fees for a year at Reighton Sands Holiday Park but the total raised means Craig and Hayley can already cover the fees for two years.

The ride from Morley to the site of 'Archie's Caravan' is 86 miles long and among the riders taking on the challenge are some who have never taken on a bike journey of such a long distance before.

Archie was a fan of the seaside and his dad has described it is a 'privilege' to be able to offer presents to ill children in the name of his late son.

Craig said: "Being able to give families presents, children who are suffering from cancer presents and a lot of extra freebies, it's a privilege to be able to do that, and all in Archie's name."