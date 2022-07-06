More than 100 supercars to gather at showroom for huge Leeds Mind charity event

The spectacular Supercars and Coffee event is back in Leeds for the third time - raising funds and awareness for the local mental health charity.

Running Sunday July 10, the event will see around 100 supercars gather at the McLaren and Lamborghini Showroom on Aire Valley Drive.

The supercar convoy will arrive at 9:45am, with the event running until 2pm, organisers said.

Among the supercars, there will be a McLaren P1 GTR on display, one of only 250 in the world - valued at £3 million.

Event founder, Jason Holman, started Supercars and Coffee in 2019 having lost seven friends to suicide between 2017 and 2018.

Since then, the events have raised more than £13,000 for Leeds Mind.

Jason said: "Following the loss of my friends, I really wanted to help make a difference.

"With my supercar club (Leeds Supercar Meet), I decided to set up Supercars and Coffee to help raise funds and awareness for Leeds Mind, who helped me when I struggled with bereavement."

The event is free to attend, with no need to book.

Event parking is at Temple Green Park & Ride on Pontefract Lane.

Food and refreshments are available to purchase with toilet facilities on site.