Moorfield Avenue Armley: Firefighters rush to west Leeds home after fire breaks out in attic bedroom
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a house fire in west Leeds.
Emergency services responded to the blaze on Moorfield Avenue, Armley, at 10.05pm last night (Thursday, March 28).
A fire involving the attic bedroom in a two storey mid terraced property was reported.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "The bedroom was approximately 10 percent involved. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used.
"Hard wired smoke detectors were fitted and actuated. Two appliances from Leeds and one from Stanningley attended the scene."
