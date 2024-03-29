Moorfield Avenue Armley: Firefighters rush to west Leeds home after fire breaks out in attic bedroom

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a house fire in west Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Mar 2024, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Moorfield Avenue, Armley, at 10.05pm last night (Thursday, March 28).

A fire involving the attic bedroom in a two storey mid terraced property was reported.

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Moorfield Avenue, Armley. Picture: GoogleEmergency services responded to the blaze on Moorfield Avenue, Armley. Picture: Google
Emergency services responded to the blaze on Moorfield Avenue, Armley. Picture: Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "The bedroom was approximately 10 percent involved. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used.

"Hard wired smoke detectors were fitted and actuated. Two appliances from Leeds and one from Stanningley attended the scene."

Sign up for our free newsletters now

No injuries have been reported.

Related topics:FirePropertyLeedsEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.