Money raised to help Leeds woman seriously injured after 40ft fall at Otley Chevin

Hundreds of pounds has been raised to help a Leeds woman who was seriously injured when she fell during a hike at Otley Chevin.

Donna Rahilly suffered fractured vertebrae in her neck and back, broken ribs, a fractured eye socket and internal bleeding when she fell around 40ft from a cliff at Chevin Country Park Otley on Saturday morning.

Friends of the 43-year-old, who runs her own cleaning company, have rallied round her to offer support, as she remains in hospital and is unable to work.

Joseph Brown, who set up a fundraising page on Just Giving to help his friend and former colleague, is now appealing for donations.

Mr Brown said: “She has had this really nasty accident this weekend just gone and obviously our thoughts are with her in terms of getting better as quickly as possible.

“But the immediate thing we all thought is ‘God, how is she going to pay her mortgage?’

“We’re trying to raise a bit of money to hopefully help her out in this difficult time.

“Obviously she’s got a lot on her mind in terms of just getting better, but we can take away a little bit of the financial stress.”

He added: “She’s going be all right but apparently the doctor said it’s going to be quite a recovery.”

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to help Ms Rahilly at around 11am on Saturday, after she fell around 40ft while she was out walking at Chevin Country Park.