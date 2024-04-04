Molly Garbutt: Tragedy as body found in search for missing Leeds woman whose car was found in Yorkshire Dales

The search for a missing 25-year-old Leeds woman has been called off after a body was found in the Yorkshire Dales.
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:01 BST
A urgent search was carried out to find Molly Garbutt yesterday (Wednesday) after she was reported missing from Leeds.

Her black Renault Clio car had been located just before 8am parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

Following initial enquiries and an appeal by West Yorkshire Police early in the morning, North Yorkshire Police has been conducting searches in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly.

Molly Ann Garbutt was reported missing from Leeds on Wednesday morning/

These were supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, Molly’s family have been informed about the death and they are being supported by the police.

“We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time as we prepare a report for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that could assist should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12240057708 when providing details.

