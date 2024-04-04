Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A urgent search was carried out to find Molly Garbutt yesterday (Wednesday) after she was reported missing from Leeds.

Her black Renault Clio car had been located just before 8am parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following initial enquiries and an appeal by West Yorkshire Police early in the morning, North Yorkshire Police has been conducting searches in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly.

Molly Ann Garbutt was reported missing from Leeds on Wednesday morning/

These were supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, Molly’s family have been informed about the death and they are being supported by the police.

“We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time as we prepare a report for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad