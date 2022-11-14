Breakfast show hosts Mylo and Rosie are appealing to listeners and people across Leeds to buy one extra gift this festive season to help thousands of disadvantaged children in the city.

The largest Christmas gift appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by charity Cash for Kids and supported by Pulse 1. In 2021, Mission Christmas across the UK collected more than £14.1million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 267,547 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day – including 16,000 recipients in the Leeds area.

The cost-of-living crisis this year has seen many families struggling with rising food and fuel bills and, with many already choosing between heating and eating, buying Christmas presents is financially beyond those worst off. Around 14.5 million people are living in poverty in the UK, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s UK Poverty Profile 2022. That’s more than one in every five people.

Pulse breakfast show team Mylo and Rosie with Cash for Kids co-ordinators Charlotte and Paula Clayton and manager Lisa Sullivan (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

In support of the campaign, the Yorkshire Evening Post is hosting the annual YEP Carol Service at Leeds Minster on Thursday December 1. Visitors will be invited to donate gifts for children – and a portion will be donated to the Mission Christmas appeal.

Pulse 1 breakfast show hosts Mylo and Rosie said: “Every child should feel the excitement of waking up to presents on Christmas morning, however we know for some families that after another tough year they are struggling to even get by day to day. That’s why we want to help out Santa by making sure that even more young people in our area can be given some Christmas cheer this year.

“People in our community have always been so amazingly generous when it comes to Mission Christmas, and so if you can, please just buy one extra gift this year and we’ll make sure that it goes to a child who truly deserves it.”

People looking to support the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local B&M and Wickes stores. Simply head the Pulse 1 website and enter your postcode to find the drop-off point closest to you.

Supporters can also buy a gift online which will be delivered directly to the purchaser’s nearest Mission HQ for no delivery fee. Visit the Cash For Kids website to browse the gift list. Alternatively, you can text Pulse to 70910 to donate £10 and the Cash for Kids team will donate a gift on your behalf.

Cash for Kids works with thousands of grass-root organisations across the UK which support disadvantaged children, from babies to 18-year-olds. Throughout the Mission Christmas campaign, these organisations, along with social workers, head teachers and the emergency services, nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.