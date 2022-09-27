West Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday morning as they searched for 48-year-old Michael Wilde.

Mr Wilde, who had been receiving treatment for a serious head injury at Leeds General Infirmary, had not been seen since about 8.30am.

The force had urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999 as officers continued to search for him.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for urgent information on the whereabouts of Michael Wilde, inset.

Issuing an update on Tuesday afternoon, a force spokesperson said: “Michael Wilde who was previously subject to a missing person appeal in Leeds has been found safe and well.