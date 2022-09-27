News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing Leeds General Infirmary hospital patient is found after urgent police appeal

Police have thanked the public for their help after a man went missing from a Leeds hospital while being treated.

By Georgina Morris
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:15 pm

West Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday morning as they searched for 48-year-old Michael Wilde.

Mr Wilde, who had been receiving treatment for a serious head injury at Leeds General Infirmary, had not been seen since about 8.30am.

The force had urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999 as officers continued to search for him.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for urgent information on the whereabouts of Michael Wilde, inset.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Mother left neglected children among broken beds, drugs, filth and squalor, Leed...

Issuing an update on Tuesday afternoon, a force spokesperson said: “Michael Wilde who was previously subject to a missing person appeal in Leeds has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with our enquiries.”

LeedsLeeds General InfirmaryWest Yorkshire Police