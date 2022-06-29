Millennium Square issues major update as previously issued tickets now invalid

With summer “just around the corner”, organisers said they are anticipating a huge summer of live music.

However, they issued an update to gig-goers on Wednesday to indicate they are sending out new e-tickets.

Previously sent out tickets will be invalid, organisers said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millennium Square Leeds

In a statement, they said: “With summer just around the comer, we are looking forward to the return of live outdoor music

“We are in the process of issuing all e-tickets to all ticket holders for our upcoming summer series events.

“You will receive an email with your new e-tickets attached 2 weeks before your concert date

“Previous tickets will be invalid, so please ensure that you bring the most up to date tickets with you as invalid tickets may

result in delayed entry on the day.

“These new tickets can either be printed out at home or you can simply show the ticket on your smartphone on arrival. But

lease ensure your tickets are ready for scanning in order to enter the event.

“If for any reason you have not received your new tickets within 14 days of your concert date, please contact the box office

on 0113 376 0318 or via [email protected] and we will ensure the tickets are sent out to you.

“We hope you enjoy your event.”

Here are some of the events heading to the city this year:

Foals - Sounds of the City

BRIT award-winners Foals will headline the Square on Friday July 8 as part of the Sounds Of The City concert series.

Sounds Of The City has become an integral part of the Manchester music scene with some of the most acclaimed live artists taking to the stage since 2013.

The event has expanded over the Pennines to Millennium Square, with Foals confirmed as this year's headline act.

Foals released their critically acclaimed album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ in 2019, the most ambitious project of their career.

The One More HAIM Tour

Chart-topping sister trio HAIM will be bringing their long-awaited UK tour ‘The One More HAIM Tour’ to Millennium Square on Wednesday July 13 for a special outdoor concert in support of their critically acclaimed No.1 album, ‘Women in Music Pt.II’.

The Californian pop rock band will perform tracks from their new album as well as popular hits including Want You Back, Right Now and Little Of Your Love.

English synth-pop singer-songwriter Georgia will be joining them as their support act, performing a selection of songs from her latest album Seeking Thrills.

Tears For Fears – Sounds of The City ft. Alison Moyet

Legendary duo Tears For Fears will tour the UK this summer in support of the forthcoming release of The Tipping Point - their first new studio album in almost two decades.

The band will perform at Millennium Square on Thursday July 14, with special guest Alison Moyet.

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide with classic singles such as Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Mad World, Sowing The Seeds Of Love and Woman In Chains.

80s Classical

Kim Wilde, Belinda Carlisle and the voice of Five Star have been announced as guest artists for the third edition of 80s Classical in Millennium Square.

The 80s icons will be joined by Leeds’ own Orchestra of Opera North on Friday July 22 for a trip back to pop’s greatest decade, taking their chart-topping hits up a gear with the 60-piece ensemble.

80s Classical debuted in Leeds in 2019, bringing a roster of pop legends together with the symphonic might of Opera North’s musicians.

Get ready to dance the night away to hit after hit of pure 80s gold including; Kids in America, You Came, Heaven Is a Place on Earth, Leave a Light On, Shattered Dreams, Labour of Love, Rain or Shine and many more.

Club Classical Anthems

Enjoy some of the greatest dancefloor and club anthems of all time with this club vs classical event on Saturday July 23.

It will be headlined by global superstar John Newman with performances from dance legends Ultra Nate and Black Box, along with two-time UK number one vocalist Kelli-Leigh.

There will be live performances of hits including: Give Me Your Love, Blame, Feel The Love, Free, Ride on Time, I Got You, More Than Friends and showcasing the music of Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, David Guetta, Livin’ Joy, Robin S, Rudimental, Sigala, Swedish House Mafia and more.

One Night Under The Stars ft. Radio Gaga & Fastlove

This concert on Friday July 29 will celebrate two of the biggest musical legends: Queen and George Michael.

Headlining the show is Queen tribute act Radio Gaga, performing the mega hits of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

The show will take you back in time to Wembley 1986, playing all the hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody To Love, I Want To Break Free and We Are The Champions.

Fastlove, a George Michael celebration now touring in 18 countries across the world, will return to Leeds during the evening for a celebration of the star's hits - including I’m Your Man, Careless Whisper and Freedom 90.

Brutus Gold’s Love Train – Open Air Summer Disco Party

Following a sell-out event in 2019 which attracted thousands of happy disco freaks, the Brutus Gold’s Love Train is set to return to Millennium Square on Saturday July 30.

Expect an A-Z of classics, cheese and funky stuff from Abba to The Average White Band – Boney M to the Brothers Johnson – Baccara to the Bee Gees- KC & The Sunshine Band to Kool And the Gang – Labelle to Leo Sayer – Sister Sledge to Sylvester and many more.

Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2022

Millennium Square will host a live outdoor performance by The Selecter, from The Specials “Original rude boy” Neville Staple band, The Chords UK, Secret Affair, The Pyramids (Symarip) and Death of Guitar Pop as part of the annual Summer Series.

Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2022 is a full afternoon of live music featuring an array of popular songs as well as DJ sets by Trojan Explosion.

Jungle

Mercury-nominated British producer duo, Jungle, will be bringing their creative talent to Leeds for a special outdoor concert as part of their Summer 2022 UK tour.

Jungle have gone from selling-out London’s 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace to filling the Hollywood Palladium more than 9,000km from home.

They’ve headlined shows from Sydney to Moscow, as well as performing at Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

The Popworld Festival

Leeds nightclub Popworld will spill onto Millennium Square on Saturday July 31 for the first ever Popworld Festival, bringing together some of the greatest pop acts of the 90s and 00s on the big stage.