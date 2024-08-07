Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extra care housing scheme has marked a special milestone as it continues to make a positive difference to the lives of older people in Leeds.

Middleton’s Gascoigne House, in Nightingale Court, began welcoming residents in October last year and has been providing independent living opportunities with on-site support.

With all 60 of its affordable apartments, which have a wide range of communal facilities and outdoor spaces, now filled, an official opening event took place on August 1 to celebrate the success of the project for Leeds’ Council Housing Growth Programme (CHGP).

A plaque marking the opening of the building was unveiled during the event, while husband and wife Steven and Rosemary Brown - the first people to move in last October – helped with the cutting of a celebratory cake.

Gascoigne House forms part of the council’s multi-million pound redevelopment and regeneration of a site formerly occupied by Throstle Recreation Ground and Middleton Skills Centre.

The wider scheme includes 100 family homes and 16 fully wheelchair-accessible bungalows, all also made available for affordable rents.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “I was delighted to attend the official opening of Gascoigne House, an asset that I think the whole city can be proud of.

“The facilities there are tremendous, and it was lovely to meet some of its residents and hear about the close bonds they are building with each other as well as the local community.

“The council’s investment in Gascoigne House aligns with our wider Age Friendly Leeds strategy, which is designed to ensure that all of our city’s older people feel valued, respected and supported.”

More than 350 new homes have been built via the council’s CHGP since 2018. Close to 330 homes have also been acquired as part of the programme, with these properties and the new-builds both playing a crucial role in the council’s efforts to ease local affordable housing pressures.