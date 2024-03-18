Middleton: Officers searching for family of Leeds woman after death

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a south Leeds woman who passed away earlier this month.
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
June Hartley, 71, from Sissons Greenin Middleton passed away on Sunday March 3, 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on (01924) 302180.

