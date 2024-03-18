Middleton: Officers searching for family of Leeds woman after death
Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a south Leeds woman who passed away earlier this month.
June Hartley, 71, from Sissons Greenin Middleton passed away on Sunday March 3, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on (01924) 302180.
