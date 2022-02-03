The waste has covered the south of Micklefield over the last week, sparking an outpouring of anger from local residents who have shared pictures of the rubbish strewn across gardens, streets and trees.

James Cook, who lives near Peckfield Landfill Site in Ridge Road, was out litter-picking on Saturday afternoon and was overwhelmed by the volume of waste.

The 46-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I had filled up four bin bags of litter and felt like I wasn’t even making a tiny dent, it was really upsetting.

“It’s in people’s back gardens, it’s an eyesore for the village and it’s a risk to nature.

"There is a real passion in the village to ensure that something like this never happens again, it is effectively a localised environmental disaster.”

A spokesperson for Caird Peckfield Ltd, which manages Peckfield Landfill Site, told the YEP that the business is communicating with residents via the Environment Agency.

They did not wish to make any further comment.

In a statement issued on Facebook on Monday, the company said it was sending litter pickers out to the areas affected.

The statement said: "Thank you all who have been in touch who have pointed out the areas to send the litter pickers.

"We have a small team heading out this morning and more will be joining us as the week goes on. They will be seen in the surrounding areas until all the mess is cleared up.

"If anyone wishes to have their gardens cleared please don't hesitate to ask."

But James said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, a high volume of waste still covered the village.

He added: “I know bits of rubbish will escape every now and again, but when I went out at lunchtime I came back feeling a mixture of upset and angry.

“If there’s litter in the village, then fair enough - we’ll pick it up. But when it’s an industrial level of waste that shouldn’t be the responsibility of individuals.”

The Environment Agency was approached to comment.