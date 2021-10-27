Speaking to BBC Sport as part of a Black History Month series, the former England right back broke down his career, from growing up in Chapeltown and scoring for Manchester City aged 17, to dealing with a low spell at Aston Villa and branching out as a pundit.

In the interview, Richards said: “Growing up in Leeds was good. Obviously it was a little rough, Chapeltown, a little rough around the edges.

“A lot of people move there from the Caribbean, a big population with Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Micah Richards has charted his upbringing in Leeds in a new interview (Photo: John Walton/PA Wire)

“Growing up in Leeds, a lot of people didn’t have their dads around, so me having my dad around, without him, I never would have had a football career.

“His dedication, hard-work was just incredible."

Richards started out with the Leeds United youth team as a striker, before being released aged eight.

He later played for the Oldham Athletic youth system, moving to Manchester City as a 14-year-old, where he burst onto the scene as England's youngest ever defender.

Richards opens Woodland Mount Pocket Park, Chapeltown, in 2007 (Photo: Steve Riding)

Richards added: “My earliest memory? Probably playing for Leeds United. Every time I tell anyone I was a striker no one believes me so, Leeds City Boys, they’ve got all the footage and all the records there.

“I could have been playing for Leeds but you got rid of me!”