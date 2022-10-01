Memory walk Leeds: Photos as Hundreds turn out for Alzheimers memory walk in Temple Newsam
People in and around Leeds came together this morning to unite against dementia at Alzheimer’s Society’s Leeds Memory Walk –
By Richard Beecham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:30 pm
The event was officially started by former Leeds United and England footballer Alan Peacock, who is living with dementia.
Hundreds of fundraisers donned their walking boots at an overcast Temple Newsam Estate alongside friends, family and colleagues to support the estimated 76,130 living with dementia across Yorkshire and Humberside.
Here are some of the photographs we took as walkers began the 6km route.
