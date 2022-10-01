News you can trust since 1890
Memory walk Leeds: Photos as Hundreds turn out for Alzheimers memory walk in Temple Newsam

People in and around Leeds came together this morning to unite against dementia at Alzheimer’s Society’s Leeds Memory Walk –

By Richard Beecham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:30 pm

The event was officially started by former Leeds United and England footballer Alan Peacock, who is living with dementia.

Hundreds of fundraisers donned their walking boots at an overcast Temple Newsam Estate alongside friends, family and colleagues to support the estimated 76,130 living with dementia across Yorkshire and Humberside.

Here are some of the photographs we took as walkers began the 6km route.

1. Alzheimerâ€™s Societyâ€™s Leeds Memory Walk at Temple Newsam sat 1st oct 2022 picture Steve Riding The warm up for the walkers

Walkers at Temple Newsam get ready for the event. (Pic: Steve Riding)

2. Alzheimerâ€™s Societyâ€™s Leeds Memory Walk at Temple Newsam sat 1st oct 2022 picture Steve Riding Ready for all weather are Vicky Otley, Maddie Otley and Danielle Heward

Vicky Otley, Maddie Otley and Danielle Heward are ready for the weather!

3. Fun in the... rain!

Members of Bradford's Hindu community turn out in force for the walk. (Pic: Steve Riding)

4. Star turn!

Former Leeds United player Alan Peacock joins the warm up with the walkers

