Mel B took to Instagram to leave a sweet message for her late father, on what would have been his birthday. The Spice Girl, who turned 48-years-old today (May 29), spoke of the “guidance and courage” Martin Brown left her with.

Martin passed away in March 2017, following a battle with myeloma cancer. He left behind his wife Andrea, and his daughters Melanie (Mel B) and Danielle, as well as three granddaughters - Mel B’s children - Angel, Madison and Phoenix.

Taking to her Instagram Story last night (May 28), Mel B shared a picture of her holding her fathers hands. She wrote: “Dad You gave me life you gave me guidance and the courage to leave a horrible traumatic abusive 10 year marriage, I promised you I would leave and I did, I did dad.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown poses with father Martin Brown at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party Held at the Kodak Theatre, Grand Ballroom on November 16, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Words can not express how much i miss you dad every single second of my every single day, what I would give to just have 1 more second 1 more hour, 1 more day, 1 more cuddle, laugh and just 1 more anything dad”.

Mel B accused film producer Stephen Belafonte of emotional and physical abuse, after the pair married in 2007. The pair separated in December 2016, and the Spice Girl filed for divorce in March 2017 - shortly after the death of her father. The divorce was finalised in December that same year.

Mel B’s eldest daughter Phoenix, 24, also took to Instagram. She posted a picture of her and her grandfather to her Story, and simply wrote: “Happy birthday grandad. I miss you”.

Credit @phoenixisphoenix Instagram Story

Mel B was born just one day after her fathers birthday, meaning today she had some birthday wishes of her own. The Spice Girl turned 48, and spent the morning on a run before enjoying an outdoor ice pool. Taking to Instagram, donning a blue gym set, she wrote: “This is how I start my birthday off,running running then ice pool to finish whoop whoop”.