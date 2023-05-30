Mel B is engaged to Leeds-born hairdresser Rory McPhee, after finally moving on from an abusive marriage with film producer Stephen Belafonte. The Spice Girl, who turned 48 yesterday, has an interesting dating history including Peter Andre and Christine Crokos.

Mel B’s dating timeline starts in 1996, when she was just 21-years-old. However, the Spice Girl also admitted she had a four-year relationship with a girl when she was in her teens.

Peter Andre

In 1996, Mel B dated singer and television personality Peter Andre for nine months. Years later, Peter opened up about the bad ending to their relationship. Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories back in 2011: “I really liked Mel but she broke my heart. She treated me like I’d treated other women in the past and she made me grow up.”

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer revealed he is now “good friends” with the Spice Girl, despite once being described as her “booty call” in an interview.

In July last year, Mel B called Peter whilst judging The Masked Singer in Australia, to ask if he was Snapdragon. In his OK! Column , he wrote: "She decided to call me live from the show to ask if I was Snapdragon! I said, ‘I’m in England and I’m in Grease in the West End, so it’s unlikely!’ I was then asked if I’m travelling between the UK and Oz to do both shows."

Fjolnir Thorgeirsson

Throughout her involvement with Peter, Mel B was also seeing Icelandic former boxer and businessman Fjolnir Thorgeirsson. The pair publicly dated from 1997, and got engaged in 1998, but he ended their relationship as the Spice Girls began touring the world. Fjolnir revealed they had each other’s names tattooed on them.

Jimmy Gulzar

In March 1998, Mel B began a relationship with Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar while on the Spiceworld Tour. They became engaged on May 13 that year, and married in Little Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on September 13 1998. Mel B changed her stage name to Mel G while they were married.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, on 19 February 1999. However, a year later, Mel B filed for divorce and it was finalised later in 2000.

Mel B won custody of Phoenix, and paid a settlement of £1.25 million to Jimmy, who was later prosecuted for threatening Mel B and attacking her sister Danielle. However, in August 2001, Jimmy was cleared by the court despite being found guilty of the assault.

Max Beesley

Not much is known about Mel B’s relationship with ‘Suits’ and ‘Homeland’ actor Max Beesley but the pair dated from 2000 - whilst her divorce to Jimmy was being finalised - to 2002.

Max, whilst speaking to the Evening Standard in 2012 about rumours that he was a ‘party guy’, blamed his relationship with Mel B for ‘nearly ruining his career’.

He said: “It damaged my career 100 per cent. I was getting painted with the same celebrity brush as her [Mel B], and nobody was paying any attention to my work, which was really unfortunate. Everything slowed right down."

Christine Crokos

From 2002 to 2006, Mel B was in a relationship with film producer Christine Crokos, and the pair lived together in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to Gay Star News about the relationship, she said: ‘It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years.”

Eddie Murphy

Mel B had a short relationship with Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy after meeting at a dinner party at his house in Beverly Hills in 2006. The pair had planned to get married in December 2006, but instead their relationship came to an end.

The Spice Girl got pregnant whilst holidaying in Mexico with Eddie in July 2006 and welcomed her second child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, was born on April 3, 2007. However, Eddie denied it was his but on 22 June 2007, shortly after Mel B married Stephen Belafonte, a court-ordered DNA test confirmed that Eddie was Angel’s father.

In 2009, a custody deal gave Mel B full custody of their daughter, and Eddie was ordered to pay £21,000 per month plus additional health insurance and education cost for the child.

In her biography, Brutally Honest, she calls Eddie the “great love of her life”. He used to have little involvement with Angel, but now helps with her upbringing and sees Mel B on a semi-regular basis.

Stephen Belafonte

In February 2007, whilst pregnant with Angel, Mel B began dating film producer Stephen Belafonte. They secretly married on June 6 2007 in Las Vegas, and later renewed their vows in front of their families on November 8 2008 in Hurghada, Egypt.

On September 1 2011, the Spice Girl gave birth to her third daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.However, the couple separated in December 2016, and the singer filed for divorce in March 2017. Mel B also accused Stephen of emotional and physical abuse.

In court, Stephen’s representative said that due to the couple’s "extravagant and affluent" lifestyle, Mel B had "wiped out all her Spice Girls money – approximately £38.3 million - if not more". The divorce was finalised on December 15, 2017.

Geri Halliwell (Horner)

In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, Mel B admitted to having an “intimate” relationship with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. It is not known when the relationship took place, but Mel B was asked if she had slept with Geri in an intimate manner and she nodded yes.

Ginger Spice, who married racing car driver Christian Horner in 2015, released a statement saying that the press reports following the interview had been "hurtful to her family", to which Scary Spice said: "I just said it was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that. It’s the press [who] have taken it onto a whole new level."

Rory McPhee