The Leeds born Spice Girl will take up the role with immediate effect and, as part of that, will support in raising the profile of this small but mighty Caribbean island and its diversity as a holiday destination.

Ms Brown is of mixed-heritage and her father was born in Nevis, making her a Nevisian, as well as British.

She first travelled to Nevis as a child and visited again in 2018 to pay her respects following the death of her paternal great-grandmother, who reached the age of 107. During this time, Ms Brown explored for herself some of the wonders that the island of Nevis has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown (MBE) has been named the UK Tourism Ambassador for Nevis, by the Nevis Tourism Authority. Her appointment is with immediate effect and she will support in raising the profile of the Caribbean island.

"For me this is a huge deal. I'm excited to know more about this beautiful island and I'm excited to share that knowledge with the rest of the world. I want to put Nevis on the map."

During her time as Ambassador, Melanie will visit the island and work with the Nevis Tourism Authority to promote Nevis’ varied and exciting tourism experiences now that the island is back open to all visitors after nearly two years because of the pandemic.

Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, added: “We are so proud to call Melanie a Nevisian. From her success as a Spice Girl, both musically and the difference she made in society, to the wonderful work that she is doing with Women’s Aid and now she is recognised as a MBE, she is a true inspiration to us all.”

“We are honoured and excited to be working with Melanie to showcase all that this beautiful island has to offer and the first job in her new role will be to come back and visit us all.”