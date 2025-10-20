Meet Yorkshire's strongest man who proves nothing can stop him - not even surgery
But the strongman, who hails from Harrogate, proves that strength is more than lifting heavy - it’s about digging deep with grit, resilience and determination at the time of need.
And now the 28-year-old has completed a sensational strength double by taking victory in the final event of The Official Strongman World Tour.
He returned to the arena on Saturday to win the World Tour Finals in Glasgow.
For Luke, it’s his second Giants Live title of 2025 after he was victorious in Europe’s Strongest Man in Leeds in April – the second time he had won that competition.
He finished ahead of the Czech Republic’s Ondřej Fojtů and fellow Englishman Andrew Flynn, while England’s Jack Osborn set a new British record for the Log Lift by securing the World Log Lift Challenge title with a 222kg lift.
Speaking after his victory, Luke Richardson said: "There's a reasonable likelihood that if I don't get hurt, I win - those are my stats.
“People are very quick to tell you that you can't do something, but I have proved time and time again that I do what I want."
Along with all of Giants Live shows across the UK, the event is filmed by Channel 5 for broadcast over Christmas as part of the ever popular World’s Strongest Man coverage.
Europe’s Strongest Man, which has been held in Yorkshire for the past 13 years, will return to Leeds next year.