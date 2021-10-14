Meet the luckiest woman in Leeds who won £30k postcode lottery jackpot - despite moving away from street

Residents of Weston Park View in Otley were given the astonishing news that they had won the £30k street jackpot from the People's Postcode Lottery last weekend.

However, in an amazing turn of events, Susan Howson, 49, was announced as one of the winners - despite moving away from the street less than one month ago.

Susan - who has moved to Roundhay - decided to continue playing the lottery using both her old and new postcode, as "something always happens on a street" when she moves away.

Weston Park View, Otley Pic: Google

Her incredible decision paid dividends last week when the idea to keep both postcodes landed her the jackpot.

Now, Susan is about to transform her life and hopes to set up her own catering business with the money.

Speaking to the YEP on her birthday just three days after the win was announced, Susan said: "I couldn't believe it, honestly.

"I have moved from Otley to Roundhay but decided to stick with both of the postcodes.

Susan Howson, 49,was announced as one of the winners - despite moving away from the street last month. Pic: Susan Howson

"Whenever I move off a street, something or other always happens there.

"I thought it was best to stick with both just in case.

"I am glad I did now."

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players do not have to play with the postcode in which they live and can have multiple entries, the organisation confirmed to the YEP.

A total of 11 residents of the street won the jackpot, Susan said.

Susan also won a £2,000 national lottery jackpot 15 years ago and she said "she couldn't sleep then, never mind now".

The announcement of the win followed a difficult period in Susan's family life.

She said she can now look forward to investing the money into a new business venture.

Susan, who works for Banyan, added: "I want to put it into a new business, something in catering.

"It is all I have ever done and I really want to give it a try."

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.

Susan urged others to play the lottery to see if they can get their own win.

She said: "It is for good causes at the end of the day."

In 2020, 82% of players of the game won prizes according to the website.