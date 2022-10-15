But one Leeds man is taking things to another level by not only taking part in 12 races in a matter months, but by doing them all while dressed as a huge Minion.

Kevin Isbister, 40, from Weetwood, has also been donning the Minion suit while training for the marathons on runs around Horsforth and Roundhay Parks.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the Yorkshire Marathon in York on Sunday, Kevin said: “It’s not the most comfortable thing to do but it grabs peoples’ attention and is a good way to talk about why I’m doing it.”

Kevin Isbister gets in some last-minute training at Horsforth Hall Park before he takes on the Yorkshire Marathon. Picture: Steve Riding

The father-of-three has so far taken on seven runs including the Great North Run, Manchester Marathon and Brighton Marathon and told the Yorkshire Evening Post of how he is running each of the 12 races to support a different charity close to his heart.

Three of the charities – Macmillan Cancer Support, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal – are in memory of his mother, who died of lung cancer in 2019.

"She was a truly amazing woman”, he said. “My rock through childhood to adulthood and, moreover, a rock to many. I heard stories from strangers at her funeral of how she had impacted them and how they honestly believed she had saved their own lives through her counselling and wisdom.

"She wasn’t ready to go – she said so – but life can be cruel sometimes. Cancer is indiscriminate, no matter your age, general health or how loved you are.”

He's tackling 12 different races in a matter of months, with each one raising funds for a different cause close to his heart. Picture: Steve Riding

Kevin ran the London Marathon earlier this month for the Stroke Association after his father suffered a severe stroke in 2014.

He explained how he first decided to dress up as a Minion – which are a mischievous species from the popular film franchise Despicable Me – as he needed a fancy dress to take part in the London Marathon in 2016 and figured that, with one of the main Minions being named Kevin, that it suited him well.

Now known as the MaraMinion, he said: “The Despicable Me films were big at that time so it seemed like a wise choice. I found a suitable Kevin the Minion costume and the rest is history!”

This year Kevin decided to push himself out of his comfort zone and take on 12 marathons for different causes while wearing the suit, which he has become renowned for wearing on the circuits.

Asked how he was finding the challenge after completing seven races so far, Kevin said: “I just find them a lot of fun to be honest. I know running can be quite a serious thing when you are looking at your time and trying to reach a personal best but when you are not doing it for that and trying to raise awareness you can enjoy it and make the most of the kids watching and shouting you on that want a wave or a high five.”

He added: “It’s something where I might embarrass my kids but I hope it’s doing good and it’s an amazing experience.”