A Leeds magician is celebrating 20 years in the industry this year.

Alan McIntyre moved to Leeds as a student 26 years ago with a passion for music and magic.

Leeds’ busy live music and bustling bar scene fit well with the magician, who is known as Wee Magic Al.

And it wasn’t long before he began providing entertainment and enticing audiences with his craft.

Al fondly recalls shows at the Wardrobe, in St Peter’s Square, the most - but it was never something he had considered doing full time.

Tony Johnson

The 44-year-old said: “Even as a baby, I loved magic.

I'd already been doing a lot of gigs before I decided to make it into a business, and I was getting more work with the magic than the music.

“I certainly enjoyed it more because of the interactions that I got. It was at that point I felt like ‘this is what I want to be doing for a living’ - and that was 20 years ago.”

“I'm naturally a shy person, I definitely hide behind the character that plays a magician. For me, it aided confidence in being able to interact with people.”

Al said he has loved every part of it ever since. He said it was the industry and meeting other magicians that has been the “highlight”.

“Magic conventions, and just sharing your enjoyment with others from a business side, that’s definitely a plus,” Al said.

He added: “For me, it is all word of mouth, and that's how I get most of my work. I don't do much social media, so it's being in people's faces all the time, just going around the good bars, and they're all very supportive.”

Al will be marking his 20 years in the industry with a special event held at Leeds-favourite speakeasy the Domino Club, in the Grand Arcade.

The show, which takes place on Thursday, July 18, will take people on Al’s journey, from his first show to his latest with surprises along the way.

Tony Johnson

Speaking about the Domino Club, Al said: “It's a great music venue. They have got a stage, it’s lit nicely. And I know the owners really well from when they first opened. We all support each other, and it just seemed like the right environment.”

Find out more information about Al at the Domino Club via official social media channels.