Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shopping centre roof in Leeds is home to more than one million bees - but few people know about this hidden wildlife haven.

The White Rose Shopping Centre, in Beeston, has been cultivating a secret garden for years, as the number of bees in the UK continues to decline.

It produces more than 100 jars of honey each year - but these are not sold. Instead, they are given to community groups and charities in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than one million bees are kept on the roof of the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: Klaus Nowottnick - stock.adobe.com / National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maintained by manager Luke Wilson with the assistance of an experienced Yorkshire beekeeper, it’s estimated that there are around 1.5 million bees on the shopping centre’s roof in the height of summer.

Steven Foster, the director at the White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “It has been 10 years since we started keeping bees. We are really keen on the environment and interested in how bees can help crops, flowers and plants. It has just grown from there.”

He added: “We often go into schools to talk about our nature strategy. The school children are fascinated by the bees. White Rose really sees the challenges around bees and we want to support their growth.”