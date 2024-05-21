Meet the Leeds beekeeper looking after millions of bees at the White Rose shopping centre
The White Rose Shopping Centre, in Beeston, has been cultivating a secret garden for years, as the number of bees in the UK continues to decline.
It produces more than 100 jars of honey each year - but these are not sold. Instead, they are given to community groups and charities in the city.
Maintained by manager Luke Wilson with the assistance of an experienced Yorkshire beekeeper, it’s estimated that there are around 1.5 million bees on the shopping centre’s roof in the height of summer.
Steven Foster, the director at the White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “It has been 10 years since we started keeping bees. We are really keen on the environment and interested in how bees can help crops, flowers and plants. It has just grown from there.”
He added: “We often go into schools to talk about our nature strategy. The school children are fascinated by the bees. White Rose really sees the challenges around bees and we want to support their growth.”
