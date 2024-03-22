Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds-born two-time world featherweight champion, had the new garage mat themed after his love for the Whites.

It was installed by local firm, GarageLux Ltd, who specialise in transforming boring garages across Yorkshire into more attractive and usable spaces.

The family-run company, owned by Jamie Swales, with the support of his wife Charlotte, launched in June 2022 derived from Jamie's passion for the motor industry and sports cars.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jamie said: "We were extremely excited to carry out a garage flooring makeover for Josh Warrington, even more so that we knew his shared passion for Leeds United.

"After him agreeing to the blue and yellow colour scheme, we also created some custom logo tiles as a surprise for him, one with his Leeds Warrior logo and one of the Leeds United badge."

The pair then surprised Josh with a custom made bike patch for his newly acquired motorbike complete with custom Triumph LUFC themed logo tile.

Originally launching as a side project, GarageLux Ltd is now a full-time gig for Jamie after taking the leap and leaving his previous employment in December 2023.

To end the day, Josh surprised Jamie and Charlotte with a signed boxing glove as a thank you.

Jamie added: "Josh was an absolute pleasure to deal with. He stuck around all day so we could record lots of content with him. We like to create different transition videos on Instagram showing before and after shots of our work.

"For Josh's garage, Charlotte came up with this crazy idea that we could ask Josh to punch me as a way to create a before and after video, so when we arrived we asked him if he would be up for it.

"Being the great guy he is, he was absolutely up for the challenge and we created the 'knock out' video you see today."

