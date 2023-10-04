A young race car driver from Wetherby has spoke of his love for the sport as he continues to claim championship after championship.

14-year-old Max Shields has had one of his best years so far, having won at Le Mans in France – one of the most prestigious racing events in the world – and winning at Teeside for the seventh success race.

Max was also featured in the Amazon Prime documentary Driven Dreams, which followed a set of young drivers with aspirations of making it in the racing world.

Max told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he got into racing at a young age when his dad bought him a quad bike for his fifth birthday.

Max Shields has seen his trophy collection get bigger and bigger the past year.

He said: “We quickly found it was too dangerous though so it was changed to a go kart. My dad used to do that when he was younger so it felt right.”

Max had his first race when he was 10-years-old and “took to it straight away”. He said: “My dad’s an engineer so growing up he moulded me into what I am now.

"I’m happy he did because I love it more than anything.”

When he was 11, Max moved up to Junior Pro Kart and he has never looked back. On his first full year he won the JKC - experiencing the best tracks around the country – and he was able to repeat that feat in his second year.

Max Shields taking part in a race.

Max also travelled to France this year where he became the youngest in his team to win a first place for their pro kart class at Le Mans. He also went back in July and competed in the hire pro kart class and came second.

On what he enjoys about taking part in the high-octane past time, Max said: “I think the most exciting bit is where you’re say in the car before you go and you can feel the nerves and the adrenaline going.

“Then when you set off it’s hard to describe. It’s like you’re there but you’re not there.”

Max said that he doesn’t have any big aspirations to make it to F1, adding: “Unfortunately I’m a realist and I would just love to do any sort of car racing. That’s my dream.

"I just want to be having fun and I don’t want to be too stressed about it.”

The degree that Max enjoys his time on the track is captured in a episode of the Amazon Prime series Driven Dreams, which followed a group of young drivers and showed the blood, sweat and tears that is required to go the distance.

Max is able to juggle his time on the race track and school work while at St John Fisher’s Catholic School in Harrogate with the help of his dad and wider family, who travel here, there and everywhere to allow him to race.

Max’s dad Barry said: “The pride is immense. When he comes over the line as a winner you are just full of tears but I’m also keen to remember that I’m taking him to these events to make memories.

"I just want him to enjoy himself.”