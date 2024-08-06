A Leeds gymnast has won big at his Olympics debut in Paris this year.

Harry Hepworth came away from his first Olympics with a bronze medal on the vault with a score of 14.949 on Sunday (August 4).

It is Team GB's first ever Olympic medal in this category.

Harry Hepworth bagged an historic bronze medal for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

The 20-year-old narrowly fell short to Armenia’s Artur Davtyan, who came away with a silver medal after a score of 14.966.

Meanwhile, Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo took home gold for his country with 15.116 points.

Hepworth, who was born in Harrogate, picked up the sport for the first time at the age of eight and joined Leeds Gymnastics Club “from day one”.

And the young athlete has a number of impressive accomplishments to his name already.

He took home a silver medal at the 2024 European Championships, which were held in June.