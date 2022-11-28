The bird box was found dumped near Meanwood Beck

The unique bird box was placed on Meanwood Road outside of a house near the recycling centre at the start of October as part of one of the projects to mark the LEEDS 2023 Year Of Culture initiatives.

The Meanwood Road Project was set up by neighbours and fellow artists Lizzie Coombes and Katy Hayley to bring more colour and vibrancy to the area in conjunction with the Leeds 2023 event.

The bird box has been a hit since its arrival, which is why Lizzie said she was shocked to realise it had disappeared on Friday afternoon.

She said: “I was talking to the man whose house it was outside about how we could move it around the road and then I realised it was not there.”

Lizzie posted an appeal for the bird box on the social media pages for the Meanwood Road Project and fortunately soon after one local resident said that he had found the bird box dumped in undergrowth near Meanwood Beck.

Lizzie said: “He had left it by the side of the road. It was a good example of social media being a force for good.

"I’m intrigued. Some people had made comments saying we should get rid of it but then I thought maybe it’s just some revellers going down the road who took it as a joke.