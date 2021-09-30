Construction workers arrived on Stonegate Road, Meanwood on Monday morning to commence work on the foundations for the mast and cabinet situated just yards from a playground on the footpath parallel to Carr Manor Fields.

Speaking outside their homes this morning, residents told the YEP they had been given no warning that the work was due to be started and all believed the planning application had not yet been approved by Leeds City Council.

The council said it is investigating the concerns raised by residents and will contact those concerned to explain its position.

Cars used to protest the work on Stonegate Road, Meanwood

The 18m mast will dwarf the homes of residents directly opposite - with many describing it as an "eye sore" which would devalue their homes.

Hutchison 3G UK Limited - known as Three - said the 5G rollout was "vital" for residents in Leeds.

However, more than 10 residents of the road have objected to the proposals - available to view by clicking here - and have called on the developers to reconsider the site of the mast.

Three of the residents used their cars to attempt to block the work continuing on Wednesday morning.

The site of the proposed mast after work on Wednesday

Workers were seen continuing work around the cars as residents watched on.

One resident told the YEP: "It is twice the height of the street lights.

"We have had no warning.

"We woke up on Monday and the workers had started outside our homes.

"I don't have any issue with 5G masts being installed in our area, but why does it have to be right in front of the houses?"

Residents are calling for the planners to reconsider and to move the cabinet and mast further down the road away from homes.

Another resident - who has lived on the street for more than a decade - described the road as a "race track" at times.

She feared that the mast may be struck into by a driver.

The woman added: "It is not inkeeping with anything on that side of the road.

"It is right next to the park where a lot of children play and the rest of the field is green belt land as far as I know.

"The mast will be a huge blot on the landscape.

"It is an eye sore."

Callum McKenna, 29, has lived in a home facing the proposed mast location for more than two years.

He said traffic had been "horrendous" during the initial construction this week and also described the mast proposals as a potential 'eye sore'.

Callum, speaking outside his home, added: "The speed limit on this road is 40mph but from what I can see from the application it states 30mph.

"There are no traffic calming measures and cars go fast down here.

"It is a long, straight and wide road.

"An 18m mast would be a big object which could be hit."

Many of the residents spoken to by the YEP on Wednesday believed they had not been kept adequately informed of any updates to the planning application.

At the time of writing, no documents have been uploaded to the application showing it had been granted.

One said: "We thought there might be at least a hearing beforehand to discuss it with the council.

"There have been so many objections to it already.

"As residents, we don't object to the rollout of the 5G in the area, but it is such an overbearing size outside our homes."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are investigating concerns raised regarding Stonegate Road.

"We will be contacting local residents who expressed comment about the proposal to explain the position as we understand it, pending the conclusion of our investigations into the matter.”

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses in Leeds.

"We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen.”

_