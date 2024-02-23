Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tina Mason said that she has now secured a new home after her and six of her children were left with "nothing but the clothes on our backs" following the fire on Brownhill Green in Meanwood in the early hours of Monday morning (February 19).

Miss Mason, 37, said that footage from the camera by her front door showed "someone throw a petrol bomb through the property which has then engulfed it in flames".

Police said they are treating the incident as arson and continue to investigate.

Tina Mason and her children had to escape from the house at 2am on Monday morning

Tina and her children were able to escape the home unscathed but the blaze destroyed the family's clothing items.

Miss Mason added that she had a lost a good number of sentimental items, which was "heart breaking".

She told the YEP today (Friday) that she has now secured a new house for her family and called on businesses for further support as she "starts again from scratch".

She said that the new property is in the same area as her old one so her children do not need to move school.

She said: "It's been really hard because we've been separated and not spent a night together since Sunday. Now we just want to get in to this house and build a home."

Miss Mason said that the family has received donations of clothes and furniture for the property. A fundraising page at GoFundMe has also been set up; with nearly £1,300 donated so far. A £100 voucher and school uniforms have also been donated to the family by Alder Tree Primary School.

The house on Beckhill Green has been "destroyed" in the fire

She said: "Everyone's been amazing. It's heart warming how great people can be in these sorts of times."

West Yorkshire Police said today (Friday) that the force were continuing to investigate the fire and no arrests have yet been made.