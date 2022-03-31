Meanwood families come together in Window Wanderland festival of light and colour

Wanderlands are organised locally by volunteers, and provide a range of affordable Toolkits to enable every community to develop a successful Wanderland and take pride in where they live.

Lucy Reeves Khan was inspired to start Window Wanderland back in 2015 after experiencing years of isolation after chronic illnesses.

The former set designer would take short nightly rehabilitation walks around her neighbourhood in Bristol.

Since then, communities across the UK have taken part, coming together to transform their neighbourhood into a magical outdoor gallery of unique displays in their windows.

Speaking to the YEP, Meanwood organiser Leah Clarke explained just what inspired her to get involved.

"I saw the Window Wanderland on a friend's Facebook and just thought wow that looks amazing and I always wanted to do it but until recently hadn't had the means to do so." she said.

"We got a pot of money last year from the welcome back fund, we got £20k to bring people back into the centre of Meanwood and really boost the neighbourhood and local businesses after Covid."

Leah, who runs the Meanwood street art project which looks to brighten up the area by painting murals and local Virgin or BT boxes, ran the set up for the Wanderland campaign volunatrily.

"It's so lovely because it gives everybody the opportunity to create some amazing designs and you can don things really simple or something really complicated." she said.

"People can come and look and it's not too invasive as you can see them from outside which is especially ideal during Covid."

Window Wanderland is a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing social isolation and fostering a sense of community.

Over 85 households across Meanwood took part with those keen to get their town or area involved able to sign up via the website.