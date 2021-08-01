The 'Supercars and Coffee' event, held in aid of mental health charity Leeds Mind, had previously been rescheduled for July 2021, after the pandemic had put paid to the original event in Summer 2020.

However, with further delays to the easing of restrictions, the event was postponed once again.

Finally, fans of supercars will be able to see more than 100 luxury and high-end vehicles gathering on Sunday (August 1) at McLaren and Lamborghini Leeds.

Fans have been told to head to Leeds Skelton Lake Services (M1 J45, Leeds, Yorkshire, LS9 0AS) for a free Park & Ride service, which will take you to the event at McLaren and Lamborghini Leeds.

The supercar convoy will arrive at 8:15am, with the event running until 1pm.

Appropriate Covid-safe measures will be in place, organiser said.

Tickets are not needed to attend.

Entry is free, while donations to Leeds Mind on the gate are encouraged and appreciated.

Toilet facilities, food and refreshments will all be available on site.

Event organiser, Jason Holman, said: “This is third time lucky for this event, and we’re really looking forward to making it happen to raise much-needed funds for mental health support in and around Leeds.

“I’m so motivated to raise money and awareness for mental health because a number of my close friends have died by suicide. So I want to say a massive thank you to Leeds Skelton Lake services, and everyone else that has helped us keep the event going, despite so many setbacks.”

Gemma Green, fundraising officer for Leeds Mind, added: “Jason has shown such determination to give supercar fans in and around our region what they want, and it’s great to be offering people a fun day out after living with restrictions for so long.