Clare B Dimyon MBE LGBT grew up a stone's throw from Roundhay Park.

This lesbian of some historic distinction is proud to return to her home city for her first Pride in her home city. Clare a Quaker was awarded an MBE in 2010 for services to the human rights and responsibilities of "lesbian, gay bisexual & transgender" people for raising rainbow flags alat Prides across central and eastern Europe.

In 2012, Clare travelled all over Ukraine during the UEFA football championship where she was welcomed on parade by the good people of Kharkiv.

She will be parading proudly in Leeds wearing her medal with this very flag & thinking of all the wonderful Ukrainians she met especially LGBT in Kyiv and Lviv and the lovely lesbians who hosted her in Kharkiv, Dnipro & Kherson. Clare says "Well it really is a bit silly, been on parade in all these places so far away but never in my home city. My silly joke about rainbow flags on British embassies got a bit out of control & they gave me an "honour"... for the rainbow flag.

When I grew up in 1970s & 80s lesbians literally didnt exist so as odd as the honours system is it is not a small thing to be honoured by the Head of State... in a single lifetime.