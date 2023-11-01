An award-winning Leeds chef has wowed judges to book her spot in the MasterChef The Professionals quarter-final.

Halton-born entrepreneur Molly Payne is starring in the BBC One show, which hunts for the next superstar chef. Molly is the founder of fine-dining private chef service byMölly, which she runs with her partner Charlotte Drew.

She wowed the judges with her take on ‘sous vide lamb loin, wrapped in wild garlic and parma ham’ with celebrity chef Marcus Wareing describing the lamb as “beautifully cooked and perfectly pink.”

After booking her spot in the quarter-finals, Molly said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in. I can’t stop my voice from going. I’m over the moon, I’m chuffed and I’m happy.”

Award-winning Leeds chef Molly Payne wowed judges to book her spot in the MasterChef The Professionals quarter-final. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Molly's culinary journey began at French restaurant Kendell's Bistro, where she soon worked her way up to head chef and was the first woman to win Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards in 2017.